New team of Press Club-Hyderabad takes charge
The new team of Press Club-Hyderabad assumed charge on Saturday with L. Venugopala Naidu, senior staff reporter of Eenadu, taking over as president and R. Ravikanth Reddy, deputy editor of The Hindu, as general secretary.
The elections were held on March 13 and results declared thereafter. The other office-bearers include C. Vanaja (vice-president-Women), K. Srikanth Rao (vice-president), A. Rajesh (treasurer), and Ramesh Vaitla and Chilikuri Hariprasad (joint secretaries).
The executive committee members elected are A. Padmavathi, Maryada Ramadevi, N. Umadevi, Kasturi Srinivas, B. Goparaju, V. Bapu Rao, M. Raghavender Reddy, P. Anil Kumar, Srinivas Tigulla and Vasanth Kumar.
