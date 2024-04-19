New students’ body ‘India Student Union’ formed

April 19, 2024 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Stating that there is an urgent need for a redefined approach to student representation, a collective of delegates from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Odisha convened here on Thursday and Friday and formed the India Student Union (ISU). Papani Nagaraju has been unanimously elected the president for this ad hoc committee.

The ISU stressed the imperative to address the politicisation of student unions and the commercialisation of education. Its key objectives include advocating for the nationalisation of education, pushing for funding and regulations aligned with societal needs and striving to keep educational institutions free from the influence of corrupt political figures.

Further, the ISU stands against all forms of discrimination and exploitation, promoting the establishment of educational institutions aimed at population control and national development. The union also calls for the establishment of premier educational institutions across the country, including IITs, IIITs, NITs and Central Universities. Also, the Telangana Bahujan Student Association merged with the newly formed union.

