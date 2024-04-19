GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

New students’ body ‘India Student Union’ formed

April 19, 2024 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Stating that there is an urgent need for a redefined approach to student representation, a collective of delegates from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Odisha convened here on Thursday and Friday and formed the India Student Union (ISU). Papani Nagaraju has been unanimously elected the president for this ad hoc committee.

The ISU stressed the imperative to address the politicisation of student unions and the commercialisation of education. Its key objectives include advocating for the nationalisation of education, pushing for funding and regulations aligned with societal needs and striving to keep educational institutions free from the influence of corrupt political figures.

Further, the ISU stands against all forms of discrimination and exploitation, promoting the establishment of educational institutions aimed at population control and national development. The union also calls for the establishment of premier educational institutions across the country, including IITs, IIITs, NITs and Central Universities. Also, the Telangana Bahujan Student Association merged with the newly formed union.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.