New staff quarters for TSCAB officers inaugurated

Agriculture and Cooperation Minister S. Niranjan Reddy inaugurated the new staff quarters of the Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank here on Tuesday.

The TSCAB constructed 25 flats along with a club house on the 3,000 square yards adjacent to the bank’s headquarters in the heart of the city with a cost of ₹ 12.5 crore for providing accommodation to the officers of the bank. The Minister appreciated the quality of the construction and design of the building.

NABARD Chief General Manager Y.K. Rao, TSCAB managing director N. Muralidhar, board of directors and other officials were present on the occasion.