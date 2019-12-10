New SPF recruits likely to take time for joining

The formal joining of close to 500 Special Protection Force personnel who were recently recruited into service is likely to take some more time.

In view of the shortage felt in the number of personnel working in the SPF, the State government has recruited 485 SPF personnel recently and they were handed over the appointment letters with December 11 as the joining date. The recruitment of these personnel has been made to ensure that staff hailing from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh are repatriated to their parent State at the earliest.

In all, 850 SPF personnel of AP origin were retained in Telangana since bifurcation due to the shortage of staff faced by the new State. Following request from the neighbouring State, the government had repatriated 681 personnel to the neighbouring State over a period of last five years. Of the remaining 169 personnel, 32 had been repatriated in the last few days and a little over 130 personnel remaining in Telangana are expected to be repatriated immediately after the new recruits are given postings.

However, the process of recruitment has been delayed as the verification of credentials of the new recruits by the special branch is still under way and likely to be completed in the next one week. “All other verification including the health condition and qualification has been completed. But these personnel can formally join duties only after the SB gives its consent,” a senior official said.

The deadline for the recruitment has accordingly been extended to January so that the new recruits complete the due process before formally joining the duties. In the meantime, the department is also understood to be assessing the manner in which the available personnel had been deployed at various places across the State including the twin cities. “Efforts are on to assess the requirement of SPF personnel and make deployment accordingly so that vital installations as well as medical institutions like Gandhi and Osmania Hospitals are provided with adequate security,” the official told The Hindu.