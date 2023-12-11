ADVERTISEMENT

New Speaker of Telangana Assembly to take oath on Thursday

December 11, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Notification issued for election of the Speaker 

The Hindu Bureau

Vikarabad MLA G. Prasad Kumar is Congress party’s choice for the post 

The new Speaker for the third Legislative Assembly of Telangana will be elected on Thursday, December 14.

The Legislature Secretariat has issued notification for the election of the Speaker on Monday. Legislature secretary V. Narasimha Charyulu said, in the notification, that interested persons or their proposers could submit their nominations to the Legislature Secretary before 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

It may be recalled that the new Congress Government headed by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has selected Vikarabad MLA G. Prasad Kumar as its choice for the Speaker’s post. Mr. Prasad Kumar’s election is expected to be a formality as a majority of the MLAs are on the side of the ruling Congress.

