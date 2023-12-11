HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New Speaker of Telangana Assembly to take oath on Thursday

Notification issued for election of the Speaker 

December 11, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Vikarabad MLA G. Prasad Kumar is Congress party’s choice for the post 

Vikarabad MLA G. Prasad Kumar is Congress party’s choice for the post 

The new Speaker for the third Legislative Assembly of Telangana will be elected on Thursday, December 14.

The Legislature Secretariat has issued notification for the election of the Speaker on Monday. Legislature secretary V. Narasimha Charyulu said, in the notification, that interested persons or their proposers could submit their nominations to the Legislature Secretary before 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

It may be recalled that the new Congress Government headed by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has selected Vikarabad MLA G. Prasad Kumar as its choice for the Speaker’s post. Mr. Prasad Kumar’s election is expected to be a formality as a majority of the MLAs are on the side of the ruling Congress.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.