New single-day high of 2,256 COVID cases

HYDERABAD

08 August 2020 22:24 IST

Over 2,000 samples test positive for fourth consecutive day

More than 2,000 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Telangana for the fourth day in a row with 2,256 more swab samples on Friday testing positive for coronavirus. This is also the highest single-day spike till date. The total number of COVID cases in the State now stands at 77,513.

The death toll touched 615 with the death of 14 more COVID patients.

While a comparatively high number of cases continue to be recorded in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Rangareddy and Medchal, other districts too are recording an increase in infection spread.

The new 2,256 cases include 464 from GHMC, 181 from Rangareddy, and 138 from Medchal-Malkajgiri. Besides, 187 cases were recorded in Warangal Urban, 101 in Karimnagar, 95 in Jogulamba Gadwal, and 92 in Sangareddy.

Of the total 77,513 cases so far, 22,568 are active while 54,330 have recovered.

Curiously, the percentage distribution of deaths attributed to COVID-19 and co-morbidities has remained unchanged in the past 11 days (July 28-August 7). Media bulletin issued on these days state that 46.13% of deaths are due to COVID-19 and the remaining 53.87% are due to co-morbidities. On none of these 11 days has the bulletin mentioned the total number of deaths considered to draw out the percentages.

Asked about this, senior officials in the State Health department said the total is cumulative number of deaths.