New Secretariat to start functioning from Sunday

April 29, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The new integrated Secretariat building, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat, will be the seat of State administration in all respects from Sunday, April 30, after the inaugural event that includes some rituals.

According to officials, the programmes of the new Secretariat inauguration will commence soon after sunrise with a ‘sudarshana yagam’. The yagam will be concluded with ‘poornahuthi’ to be conducted between 1.20 pm and 1.30 pm.

After the formal ribbon-cutting event, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will occupy his chambers on the sixth floor of the premises. The Chief Minister has already suggested that his Cabinet colleagues occupy their chambers allotted to them between 1.58 pm and 2.04 pm.

The Chief Minister will address the gathering that includes employees of the Secretariat and invitees at 2.15 pm on the ground floor. Later, the employees of various departments would occupy their allotted spaces.

The officials stated that along with the Chief Minister, CM’s Office, Ministers, Secretaries, Section Officers and others would start functioning from April 30.

Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari has already issued a circular to all officers and staff to carry their identity cards and vehicle passes in advance and be seated at the venue by noon as the inauguration of the new Secretariat will take place around 1 pm. The Secretariat staff has been instructed to enter the new premises via Mint Compound Road.