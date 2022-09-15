New Secretariat complex to be named after Ambedkar

A file photo of work on the new integrated secretariat complex in HYderabad. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

ADVERTISEMENT

The Telangana government has decided to name the new Secretariat complex under construction here after the father of Constitution B.R. Ambedkar.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has asked Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to take the necessary steps in the matter, a release from the Chief Minister’s Office said.

Quoting Mr. Rao, the release said he considered giving Dr. Ambedkar’s name to the seat of power in the State was a matter of pride to the people. The decision was a role model for the rest of the country. The Telangana government believed in Dr. Ambedkar’s goal that everyone in the country should get equal respect in all fields.

ADVERTISEMENT

The goals set by Dr. Ambedkar for the uplift of downtrodden in social, political, financial and cultural spheres was followed by the State government in its self-governance model.

Mr. Rao recalled that separate Telangana became a reality solely because of Article 3 in the Constitution which favoured smaller States. The State government also implemented the spirit of the Constitution which advocated humanitarian administration for SCs, STs, BCs, minorities, women and economically weak among other castes.

A special democratic feature was embedded in the India with diverse demographic character which Dr. Ambedkar visualised. The State government drew inspiration from Dr. Ambedkar’s idea that equal rights and opportunities would flow to all sections only in a federal setup. The government would continue its efforts to give equal respect to all castes, religions, gender and regions without any discrimination.

Mr. Rao said the government would set up one more ideal before the country by giving the name of Dr. Ambedkar to the new Secretariat after having led from the front in all sectors and standing as a role model in a short period. Therefore, it was no casual demand of the State government through a resolution of Assembly to seek Ambedkar’s name for the Central Vista project to house the new Parliament. It would also enhance the honour of the country

He also said he would write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to name the new Parliament after Dr. Ambedkar. There could be no bigger name for it than Dr. Ambedkar.