New Secretariat complex reflects Telangana pride: CM

November 17, 2022 11:19 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has reiterated that the new integrated Secretariat complex in the final stages of completion and reflecting the pride of Telangana, would stand as a role model for other States.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the new complex, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat, was a result of the sacrifices made by martyrs who gave their life for the cause of Telangana. The Chief Minister inspected the ongoing works in the new Secretariat on Thursday. He monitored the works right from the main gate to the top floor where his office is proposed to be located, and made suggestions to the construction agency as well as the engineers supervising the works.

The Chief Minister checked the quality of works relating to elevation, domes on which concreting had been completed, cladding of then premises by Dholpur stone and other works aimed at increasing the ambience of the complex. He also inspected the north and south entrances to check the progress of railings, fountains, lawns and staircases among others besides inspecting the facilities being provided at the entrances for Ministers and visitors.

Mr. Rao also visited the chambers of Ministers and Secretaries and inspected the arrangements being made there. He expressed satisfaction over the ambience that was being ensured in the premises while the design of the new complex would ensure that Ministers and their staff would work together in the chambers allotted to them.

Inspecting works relating to conference halls, canteens and other facilities, the Chief Minister inquired about the arrangements being made for movement of vehicles. He was particular on whether the construction agency was following the suggestions he gave from time to time on the changes that need to be made in the design to provide convenience to the Ministers, officials as well as the visitors.

Trending

Later, he directed the officials and construction agency to take up development of a helipad at a convenient location while steps should be taken to see that dining halls were constructed to see that there was no inconvenience to Ministers and officials. Mr. Rao also reviewed the security arrangements including the steps that were being taken to install CCTV network at all vantage points to monitor the movement of visitors.

The Chief Minister explained to the Ministers and officials accompanying him that the martyrs memorial that was being constructed right opposite the Secretariat complex was aimed at ensuring that the sacrifices made by them could be remembered all the time. The proposed statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar near the complex was another landmark that would remind people of their responsibilities.

ADVERTISEMENT