New Secretariat complex likely to be inaugurated on Jan 18

December 15, 2022 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Employees of the State Government can at last look forward to working in the new integrated secretariat complex in the new year.

Works on the integrated complex are fast nearing completion and the officials concerned are hopeful of completing the iconic building ahead of Sankranti in mid-January. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to formally occupy his office on the sixth floor of the complex on January 18, considered an auspicious day.

Civil and electrical works have almost been completed and works for giving aesthetic look to the new complex like decorating the entire complex with pinkish shade Dholpur stones brought from mines in Rajasthan are progressing at a brisk pace. The iconic complex was initially estimated at ₹400 crore but the cost has subsequently been revised to ₹616 crore as the Government wanted it to be future ready and added several features.

After completion of levelling of the ground and other formalities, the actual construction work commenced in November 2020 after the government managed to clear the legal hurdles. The government had set a deadline of one year to the construction agency Shapoorji Pallonji Group. Though a deadline of one year had been set for the completion of works in all respects, the complex missed deadlines in the past including the proposed inauguration on Vijayadasami earlier this year thanks to the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic which severely affected the works.

Works were delayed for few months at a stretch as a majority of the labour force migrated to their native places, some after contracting the virus and others left amid fears of getting infected by it. Works nevertheless continued with less than 25 per cent of the over 1,200 labour force on site for few weeks.

However, the pace of works picked up once the restrictions on account of COVID-19 were lifted fully and work is going on on three shifts ever since. The building has been designed with lower ground, ground and 11 floors with a built-up area of 64,989 sq.m (around seven lakh sq.ft). Incorporating plug and play facilities for all the departments, the new complex would be spread over an area of 600 ftX300 ft building occupying 9.7 per cent of the 25.5-acre land. The proposed new Secretariat complex will see the full play of Internet of Things (IoT) going by the assertion of architects.

The interiors as well as the exteriors of the new complex had been designed in a futuristic way with thermal sensitive and voice-controlled lighting. The lights would switch on automatically as one walks in and would be switched off as one walks out because of the thermal sensors. “We looked beyond 20 years from now in finalising the designs for the interiors,” architects Oscar Concessao and Ponni Concessao of the Chennai-based Oscar and Ponni Architects said. The firm had been entrusted with the task of preparing the designs for the new Secretariat complex and it had been finalised after incorporating several changes suggested by the Chief Minister in the basic design. Formal inauguration of the new complex will give relief to employees as well as visitors who are forced to move around different locations because of the scattered manner in which the administration had been functioning ever since the demolition of the old secretariat complex. The make-shift secretariat functioning at the BRKR Bhavan in the heart of the city also has several restrictions put in place over the movement of the visitors as the officials were worried over the space constraints in the building that has much less space compared with the older complex which was more spacious.

Hopefully, the restrictions including those on the movement of the press and media personnel would be relaxed once the new complex is ready.