New school building for underprivileged kids inaugurated in Hyderabad

April 20, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - Hyderabad

A state-of-the-art school building for Disha-Chord School, built by US-based company Berkadia, was inaugurated at Gopal Nagar in Kukatpally by MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao on Thursday. CEO of Berkadia Justin Wheeler said their association with the school began in 2015. Suman C. Malladi, founder of the Disha-Chord school project, which was launched in 2015 to educate underprivileged children in Kukatpally, was also present. ADVERTISEMENT

