New Revenue Act to come up in Assembly

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao holding a meeting with Ministers and whips over the strategy to be adapted in the Legislative sessions, beginning from Sept 7, at Pragathi Bhavan, Hyderabad, on Thursday.

HYDERABAD

03 September 2020 22:31 IST

Chief Minister holds meeting with eight Ministers, a dozen MLAs and MLCs of party

The new Revenue Act to be enacted by the legislature, “injustice” to States in payment of GST compensation and the `illegal' construction of Rayalaseema lift-irrigation scheme by Andhra Pradesh were among several issues proposed to be raised by the State government in the Assembly session from September 7.

The issues were flagged by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao at a meeting on Friday with eight Ministers and a dozen MLAs and MLCs of TRS to discuss the ruling party's strategy in the session.

Mr. Rao told the meeting that the government will also propose for discussion of issues like spread of coronavirus in the State, and put them before the Business Advisory Committee of the Assembly prior to the commencement of the session.

The government will use the session as a platform to explain to people steps taken for treatment of coronavirus patients, crop loss on account of recent rains, fire accident at Srisailam hydel power station, successes in power sector, irrigation issues and loss to States on account of public finance policies of the Centre.

The indifference of the Centre to resolutions passed by the Assembly on reservations, regulated farming in vogue in Telangana and centenary celebrations of former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao will be listed.

Mr. Rao said the government wants a threadbare discussion on all matters of public interest.

Ready for debate

Irrespective of the number of days that the Assembly would function, the government is prepared to debate anything put forward by parties in the Assembly.

The House will pay tributes to Dubbaka MLA S. Ramalinga Reddy who died recently on the first day. Thereafter, the session should continue reflecting the democratic values, he said, and hoped the members will contribute to making the Telangana Assembly a model of good conduct for the rest of the country.

He wished a change in the familiar scenes of noise, hurling of charges, use of abusive language, chaos and condemnations in the Assembly. It should not become a ground for meaningless insinuations and intolerance.

The Assembly should stimulate sound debate to aid enactment of laws and approve budget and take up their analysis finally.

‘Speak facts’

Members can raise any matter of their choice. The government is always prepared to reply to them. But, they must speak facts. Their version should mirror the ground reality, Mr. Rao said.