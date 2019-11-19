New registrar for Telangana University

Ssenior professor in the department of Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Naseem assumed office as the new registrar of Telangana University on Monday. She took charge from D. Balaramulu.

Prof. Naseem had earlier rendered services as Controller of Examinations; director, Audit Cell, and dean, CDC. The university had conducted its first convocation when she was the controller of examinations and she played a key role in helping the varsity earn the NAAC certificate. She also acted as head of department of Pharmaceutical Chemistry; chairman of lesson planning committee and dean, faculty of sciences.

University staff and students congratulated her.