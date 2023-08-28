New recruits of central security forces urged to unite for development

August 28, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region G.Kishan Reddy on Monday exhorted the new recruits in central security forces to work with dedication and towards strengthening the country’s unity and help in the development path.

The Minister said the country’s demographic dividend was a great strength and youth power should be harnessed for the country’s progress. The recent success of Chandrayaan-3 has given a glimpse of the capabilities of the country’s scientific personnel who were on a par with the richer and developed nations, he reminded.

Mr.Kishan Reddy was addressing the gathering after handing over job offers to 323 candidates selected for CISF (Central Industrial Security Force), CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force), ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) and SSB (Sashastra Seema Bal) at CISF’s Hakimpet base as part of the 8th Employment Mela being organised across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stewardship in the past nine years, the Centre has been bringing about ‘revolutionary changes’ in various spheres as the next 25 years were critical to elevate the country to a developed nation status, he claimed.

The Central government’s plan is to mould the youth to become job-givers from job-seekers through skill development. Appointments are being done on the basis of merit without scope for any ‘recommendations’, he claimed. The Prime Minister had started the nationwide ‘Employment Mela’ last year in October with 50-70,000 youth being given appointment letters and so far, about 5.5 lakh have been issued the same, added the Minister.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.