New raw honey products to fetch sweeter returns for tribals

Girijan Cooperative Corporation launches four products; to be sold at local supermarket, online

With the aim of taking raw, unprocessed honey collected by tribals from the forests to the public, the Girijan Cooperative Corporation has launched a new product called Giri Nature. Four types of honey products — sweet indrajao, sesame, neem and mango — are being sold by the corporation.

Tribal Welfare secretary Christina Z. Chongthu handed over Giri Nature products to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar at BRKR Bhavan on Saturday and said that people can also buy the products through Flipkart and Q-Mart. While the Chenchu tribals used to get ₹220 per kg for the honey earlier, their income will now increase by more than 54%.

Mr Somesh Kumar complimented the corporation for not only helping the tribals earn more money, but also providing unprocessed and pure honey to customers. Raw honey has many health benefits. It contains different kinds of bioactive plant compounds which are powerful antioxidants.

Honey is an excellent source of energy and promotes good health. It is a time-tested remedy for cold, sore throats and cuts, and also moisturises the skin and aids scar healing. Due to the presence of pollen and other natural compounds, raw honey appears opaque, a release said.