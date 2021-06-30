Telangana

New ration cards soon, says Minister

The Civil Supplies Department is in the process of completing verification of information relating to 4.15 lakh beneficiaries who applied for new ration cards.

Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said the department is in the final stages of completing the verification process and the eligible beneficiaries would be issued ration cards without any delay. The National Informatics Centre and the Telangana State Technology Services completed the process and confirmation of the details is underway at the district-level, he said.

The Minister, who reviewed the process with senior officials on Wednesday, said teams of officials, including those from the Revenue Department, are working since the last fortnight to issue new ration cards. District Collectors are leading teams of senior officials for expeditiously completing the process so that new ration cards are issued at the earliest, he said.

Mr. Kamalakar asserted that the government is committed to provide food to eligible poor irrespective of the budget it involves in line with the instructions of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.


Jun 30, 2021

