New racing leagues next year

December 10, 2022 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - Hyderabad

Racing fans can look forward to edge-of-the-seat thrilling events in the 2023 Indian racing calendar as RPPL (Racing Promotions Pvt Ltd) is planning to come up with more events along with the Indian Racing League (IRL).

ADVERTISEMENT

The IRL is one-of-its-kind with Hyderabad hosting India’s first-ever street race, where six teams are going to participate. Hyderabad Blackbirds, Chennai Turbo Riders, Speed Demons Delhi, Bangalore Speedsters, GodSpeed Kochi and Goa Aces are racing for the final championship.

RPPL chairman Akhilesh Reddy said that his firm would be launching new leagues next year. “RPPL has got the IRL and we will stay here for a longer period and make sure that motorsport makes its presence in India. Next year, we will be coming up with many more leagues. Currently, we are in planning stages,” he said.

When asked about getting women drivers to be part of the team, Mr. Reddy said, “It’s a conscious effort to get women race in IRL as motorsports is not gender-biased and our motto is to spread the word that even girls have an equal opportunity in motorsports.”

Racing is an expensive sport to pursue as a lot of aspiring young racers face financial constraints while trying to make a mark and graduate to the next level. To make racing aspirants realise their dream, he is planning to set up an academy.

“We do have plans to set up an academy and if everything goes well, we will do that next year. As of now, we haven’t finalised a city and are looking for where to establish the academy. Our goal is to make a mark on the global stage and we are confident of producing Indian racers of international repute in the near future,” he added.