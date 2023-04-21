New posts sanctioned for TSPSC to plug loopholes

April 21, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Hyderabad

The government, on Friday, appointed B.M. Santosh, Special Collector, Outer Ring Road Project, HMDA, as the Controller of Examinations in Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), a new post created now.

Apart from this, the government has also decided to fill up nine new positions, some of them newly-created, on a permanent basis. These new positions have been created based on the proposals received from the TSPSC to strengthen the organisation and conduct the recruitment process in a transparent, accountable and responsive manner.

The new posts include Controller of Examinations, which will be a cadre post, Deputy Controller of Examinations, Assistant Controller of Examinations, Chief Information Officer, Chief Information Security Officer, Senior Network Administrator, Junior Network Administrator, Senior Programmer, Junior Programmer and a Law Officer, who will be from the Junior Civil Judge cadre.

Officials feel that the series of paper leaks in TSPSC recruitment test has exposed the lacunae in the system that was exploited by those involved in leaking the papers for monetary gains. The outsourced employees were managing the key areas and compromised the confidentiality of the exams. “The leaks showcased the need for permanent officials and staff specialised in several areas of work,” an official said.

Interestingly, the Controller of Examinations post was never a designated one even in combined AP when Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) handled the recruitments.

The conduct of examinations and the confidentiality were vested mostly with the Secretary then but after the creation of Telangana and the formation of TSPSC, the role was taken over by the Chairman.

Huge changes were brought in the functioning of the TSPSC after it came into existence with most of its functioning made online with the use of Information Technology tools. Though it dealt with lakhs of candidates applying online and conducting some exams online as well, there were no professionals to handle the work and the posts were not created, thus forcing the TSPSC to hire outsourced employees.

The appointment of a Controller of Exams and the creation of new posts are likely to plug all the loopholes in the system. This step will ensure accountability and hopefully lead to exams without any hiccups.