New postings for 55 judicial officers

The Telangana High Court on Friday transferred and gave new postings to 55 judicial officers of the rank of District and Sessions judges.

Details of the newly-posted judicial officers are as follows:

S. Sasidhar Reddy-Principal District and Sessions Judge Medak at Sangareddy, E. Tirumala Devi-Telangana State Judicial Academy Director, Secunderabad, B.R. Madhusudhan Rao-Telangana Value Added Tax (VAT) Appellate Tribunal, Hyderabad, G.V. Subrahmanyam-Industrial Tribunal-I, Hyderabad, B. Papi Reddy-Metropolitan Sessions Judge, Hyderabad, Ch. K. Bhupathi-Principal District and Sessions Judge, Ranga Reddy.

Dr. T. Srinivasa Rao-Principal District and Sessions Judge, Khammam. G.V.N. Bharatha Lakshmi-Presiding Officer, Labour Court-I, Hyderabad, Ch. Ramesh Babu-Principal Special Judge for CBI Cases, Hyderabad, B. Suresh-First Additional District and Sessions Judge, Warangal, M. Nagaraju-Additional District and Sessions Judge, Peddapalli, B. Prathima-Second Additional District and Sessions Judge, Jagityal, T. Raghuram-XI Additional District and Sessions Judge (Fast Track Court)-cum-XI Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge, Medchal.

N. Prema Latha-IX Additional District and Sessions Judge, Sircilla, B. Gautham Prasad-VIII Additional District and Sessions Judge-cum-VIII Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge, L.B. Nagar, K. Sailaja-III Additional District and Sessions Judge-cum-III Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge, L.B. Nagar, P. Narayana Babu-VII Additional District and Sessions Judge, Bodhan, G. Neelima-Additional Special Court in the cadre of District Judge for Trial and Disposal of Commercial Disputes, Hyderabad.

G. Raja Gopal-Principal Special Judge for Trial of SPE and ACB Cases, Hyderabad, K. Sudershan-III Additional District and Sessions Judge, Asifabad, S.N. Sreedevi-IX Additional District and Sessions Judge, Kamareddy, Huzaib Ahmed Khan-IX Additional District and Sessions Judge, Wanaparthy, A. Jaya Raju-First Additional District and Sessions Judge, Nalgonda.

K. Kusha-V Additional District and Sessions Judge, Bhongir, Boya Srinvasulu-X Additional Chief Judge, City Civil Court, Hyderabad, S.V.P. Suryachandra Kala-Judge, Family Court, L.B. Nagar, P. Neeraja-First Additional District and Sessions Judge, Mahbubnagar, M. Johnson-Special Judge for Trial of Cases under SCs and STs (Prevention of Atrocities) Act-cum-VI Additional MSJ, Secunderabad-cum-XX Additional Chief Judge, City Civil Court, Secunderabad.

T. Jaya Lakshmi-V Additional District and Sessions Judge (Fast Track Court), Janagaon, Lalsingh Srinivas Naik-Industrial Tribunal-cum-Presiding Officer, Labour Court-cum-VI Additional District and Sessions Judge, Godavarikhani, G. Sudarshan-First Additional District and Sessions Judge, Sangareddy, G. Premalatha-Special Judge for trial of cases under SCCs and STTs (POA) Act, 1989-cum-VII Additional District Judge, Nalgonda, P. Mukthida-Additional Family Court Judge, L.B. Nagar, Bakaraju Srinivasa Rao-First Additional District and Sessions Judge, Nizamabad.

C.V.S. Sai Bhupathi-VI Additional District and Sessions Judge, Warangal at Mahbubabad, M. Bhavani-VI Additional District and Sessions Judge, Siddipet, K. Aruna Kumari-Special Judge for trial of cases under Economic Offences-cum-VIII Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge-cum-XXII Additional Chief Judge, City Civil Court, Hyderabad, D. Madhavi Krishna-First Additional District and Sessions Judge, Adilabad, K. Maruthi Devi-VIII Additional District and Sessions Judge, Medak, S. Saritha-Special Judge for trial of cases under SCs and STs (POA) Act, 1989-cum-VII Additional District and Sessions Judge, Mahbubnagar.

K. Jayanthi-Judge, Principal Family Court-cum-Addtional Chief Judge, City Civil Court, Secunderabad, Vinod Kumar-Special Judge for trial of cases under SCs and STs (POA) Act, 1989-cum-VII Additional District and Sessions Judge, Khammam, Kumar Vivek-Judge, Family Court-cum-VIII Additional District Judge, Karimnagar, M. Padmaja-Judge, Family Court-cum-III Additional District and Sessions Judge, Warangal, P. Lakshmi Kumari-IV Additional District and Sessions Judge (Fast Track Court), Karimnagar.

M. Satish Kumar-Special Judge for trial of cases under SCs and STs (POA) Act, 1989-cum-V Additional District Sessions Judge, Adilabad, N. Roja Ramani-Chairperson, Land Reforms Appellate Tribunal-cum-II Additional District and Sessions Judge, Warangal, T. Anitha-Special Judge for trial of cases under SCs and STs (POA) Act, 1989-cum-III Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge, Hyderabad-cum-XVII Additional Chief Judge, City Civil Court, Hyderabad, Mohd. Afroz Akthar-Special Judge for trial of cases under SCs and STs (POA) Act-cum-VII Additional District Judge, L.B. Nagar.

K. Uma Devi-XI Additional Chief Judge, City Civil Court, Hyderabad, B. Aparna Devi-XIV Additional Chief Judge (Fast Track Court), City Civil Court, Hyderabad, Ch. Panchakshari- Special Judge for trial of cases under SCs and STs (POA) Act-cum-VIII District and Sessions Judge, Nizamabad, J. Kavitha-Special Sessions Judge for trial of cases relating to Atrocities against Women-cum-X Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge, Hyderabad, P. Annie Rose Christian-Fast Track Special Court for expeditious trial and disposal of Rape and Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act cases, Gadwal, N. Santhosh Kumar-Judge, Family Court-cum-VIII Additional District and Sessions Judge, Mahabubnagar.