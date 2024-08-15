New PMAY double bedroom house model unveiled

Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan was shown a model PMAY-G model double bedroom house when he visited the Rural Technology Park of the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (NIRDPR) here recently.

The house constructed in 409.5 sq.ft costs ₹4.04 lakh which comes to ₹987 per sq.ft. It is built using random rubble stone for foundation, brick column and RCC beams, bamcrete walling using chemical treated bamboo strips, conical tiled roofing, locally available stones for flooring and painting with cow dung based paint.

Earlier, addressing the 66th general council meeting of the institute, he said poverty-free villages was his dream and highlighted the need to develop civic infrastructure like roads, school buildings, healthcare facilities drains and drinking water supply in the villages. “Nobody should be poor in villages and everyone should be employed,” he said.

He urged the students in the post-graduate programmes in the institute to work for rural development. Two pacts were signed with the Jawaharlal Nehru University and the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), New Delhi, for PhD programmes on the occasion.

Ministers of State for Rural Development Kamlesh Paswan and P. Chandrasekhar, Secretary Shailesh Kumar Singh, NIRDPR Director-General G. Narender Kumar and others were present, said a press release.