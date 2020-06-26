New PHC building inaugurated in Agency area

A new Primary Health Centre (PHC) building built at Koyyuru in the remote tribal mandal of Charla at an estimated cost of ₹ 68 lakh under the Special Central Assistance (SCA) for the Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) affected areas was inaugurated by Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Friday. A 10-bed ward and staff quarters were constructed on the premises of the new PHC building at a cost ₹ 51 lakh under the SCA as part of efforts to bolster primary health infrastructure in the LWE affected tribal pockets of the district, sources said.

Mr. Ajay inaugurated a slew of development works including two- bedroom (2BHK) housing colonies during his whirlwind tour of Charla and Dummugudem mandals, bordering Chhattisgarh on Friday. He also inaugurated a 2BHK colony consisting of 45 units at Mahadevapuram in Dummugudem mandal.