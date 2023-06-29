New pelican signals fail to help pedestrians cross the road 

June 29, 2023 06:34 am | Updated 04:04 am IST - HYDERABAD

Eye-to-eye communication and eye-hand coordination between a pedestrian and a motorist remains the unbeatable sign for crossing the road in Hyderabad. So are the risks and accidents when such ‘successful coordination’ fails even by a small margin.

The pelican signals or pedestrian light-controlled crossing, for instance, the latest experiment in Hyderabad under the Ministry of Home Affairs’ Safe City Project, for the safety of pedestrians and road-crossers has failed to mark the initial positive impact a month after its launch.

Launched on May 17, the Hyderabad city police activated 30 new pelican signals. The police believed that they would end the woes of pedestrians. It was also the first time, police said, that traffic wardens, who are appointed on a monthly-salary basis, will man these signals and help pedestrians cross the road — contrary to the concept of use of pelican signals by pedestrian themselves.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the upper Tank Bund, at the same launch venue, the pelican signal opposite the Tripuraneni Ramaswamy Chowdary statue on Wednesday remained inoperative. It had been “out of order for reasons of power fluctuation” for the past three days.

“But even when it was functional”, a few officials manning or observing the stretch said, “results are not as expected”, as motorists wouldn’t slow down despite the rumble strips near both the approach points, or the warden whistling and waving, or the red light.

“People cross the usual traffic signals left right and centre. Public awareness about pelican signals is much needed, and we are in Hyderabad,” they say.

Even for Twitter users, who tag police authorities for intervention, “vehicles don’t stop even when the pelican signal turns red,” is a common complaint.

But there are also requests for new pelican signals, such as after Lifestyle building at Begumpet, Journalist Colony and Road No. 45 in Jubilee Hills, and at L.B. Nagar.

In all, Hyderabad, comprising Hyderabad city police, Rachakonda and Cyberabad police, was sanctioned 94 pelican signals, of which the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has installed 68 signals. But the number of signals in operation, their efficient administration and monitoring on a daily basis remain unclear.

As per accident figures, an average of 100 pedestrians were killed every year, and they continue to remain at the receiving end. According to official data, at least 50 pedestrians have lost their lives in accidents in the city so far this year. In 2022, 110 pedestrians were killed, and the year before that, the number stood at 95.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT