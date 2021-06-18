New PCC chief likely in a week

Hyderabad

18 June 2021 22:16 IST

Discussions gain pace in New Delhi; earlier list under consideration, say sources

The process of selection of president of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) has began yet again in New Delhi and the announcement is likely to be made within a week.

Sources said that the consultations are on with the concerned hierarchy within the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee like the PCC chief, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader and other seniors. The list of names of probables will be taken to AICC president Sonia Gandhi for final approval.

With AICC incharge for Telangana and Member of Parliament from Madurai Manickam Tagore in New Delhi it was rumoured that he had met Sonia Gandhi to submit his report yet again. However, he was apparently present as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin made a courtesy call on Sonia Gandhi.

Mr. Tagore had submitted a report in January this year after holding wide consultations with the party leaders in Telangana. The five names that cropped up earlier and considered by the party high command are the only names being discussed as of now and no new name is in the list, a senior party official told The Hindu on the condition of anonimity.

These include Parliament members, A. Revanth Reddy and Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, MLA D. Sreedhar Babu, MLC T. Jeevan Reddy and former MP Madhu Yaskhi. Mr. Revanth Reddy is in New Delhi along with his family and his stay is also being linked to the discussions. The tone and tenor of some leaders who had lobbied for the post also softened now as they realised that they don’t stand a chance.

“However, clarity will emerge in a couple of days,” a senior leader said adding that apart from the PCC other key posts like the Campaign Committee chairman will also be finalised. Party is keen to make the changes now to infuse freshness into the political activity. Telangana PCC chief issue came to the fore also because the high command is also discussing the PCC changes in poll-bound States.