The new committee of Hyderabad Sahodaya Schools Complex (HSSC) for 2024-26 was inducted at a meeting held here on Friday. The committee comprises chairman Ameer Khan, vice-chairman B. Ebenezar, secretary Roja Paul K., treasurer Sanjeev Nampally and executive members Sudeshna Chatterji, Sujatha Naidu and Lakshmi Dharitri. The HSSC, registered under the Telangana Societies Registration Act, is an association of over 300 CBSE schools.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.