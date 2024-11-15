ADVERTISEMENT

New office bearers for TGPEA

Published - November 15, 2024 07:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

HYDERABAD

P. Rathnakar Rao and P. Sadanandam were re-elected as the president and secretary general of Telangana State Power Engineers Association (TGPEA) in the elections held on November 13 for the new executive of the association. According to a press note, J.L. Janapriya was elected as associate president and M. Venkateshwarlu as additional secretary general. Another 17 engineers were elected as secretaries. The new body thanked the engineers of the power utilities for electing them. The new body will be in office from November 2024 to November 2027.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US