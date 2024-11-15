 />
New office bearers for TGPEA

Published - November 15, 2024 07:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

HYDERABAD

P. Rathnakar Rao and P. Sadanandam were re-elected as the president and secretary general of Telangana State Power Engineers Association (TGPEA) in the elections held on November 13 for the new executive of the association. According to a press note, J.L. Janapriya was elected as associate president and M. Venkateshwarlu as additional secretary general. Another 17 engineers were elected as secretaries. The new body thanked the engineers of the power utilities for electing them. The new body will be in office from November 2024 to November 2027.

