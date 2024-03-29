ADVERTISEMENT

New office-bearers for Telangana HC, Nampally bar associations

March 29, 2024 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana High Court Advocate Association got new office-bearers with A. Ravinder Reddy as president and U. Shantibhushan Rao and J. Sanjeeva Reddy as general secretaries.

Elections were held to the association on Thursday. A. Deepthi, V. Naveen Kumar, K. Sravya and S. Abhilash were elected as vice-president, joint secretary, treasurer and sports and cultural secretary respectively.

In the Metropolitan Criminal Courts Bar Association elections held the same day, G. Rajavardhan Reddy, C.V. Srinath and M. Ramesh were elected as president, general secretary and joint secretary respectively. Gokula and C. Ramanjaneyulu were elected as vice-presidents.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US