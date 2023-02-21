HamberMenu
 New nominations made to AICC

February 21, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

As the All India Congress Committee (AICC) is getting ready for plenary session that would be held for three days from February 24 to February 26 at Naya Raipur in Chhattisgarh, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) got a boost with 47 leaders getting nominated to the highest body of the Congress.

According to reports, those nominated included TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, Lok Sabha members N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, MLC Jeevan Reddy, and MLAs D. Sridhar Babu, T. Jayaprakash Reddy and Seetakka, among others. Out of the total 47, as many as 33 were elected members while others are co-opted members.

