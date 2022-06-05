New navigators ready for induction

The valedictory function of 102nd Advance Navigation Course (ANC) and 134th Ab-Initio Navigation Course was held at Navigation Training School (NTS), Air Force Station, Begumpet, on Saturday.

The graduating course of the 102nd Advance Navigation Course comprised officers from the Indian Air Force, Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard. These officers would be stepping out as instructors and taking up instructional assignments in their respective services.

The 134th Ab-Initio Navigation Course comprised flight cadets of IAF and an officer from Sri Lankan Air Force. Meritorious trainees of both the courses were awarded trophies, medals and certificates during the function.

AFC-Begumpet Air Officer Commanding Air Commodore Sunil Tomar was the reviewing officer for the event. Commanding Officer of Navigation Training School Group Captain Manish Kumar rendered the welcome address commemorating the successful completion of both the courses. Chief Navigation Instructor, Wing Commander M. Das, presented reports for both the courses.

NTS is a premier training institution of the Indian Air Force specialising in training budding officers in aerial navigation. It has been transforming flight cadets into astute navigators and imparting advanced navigation skills and instructional techniques to select navigators of IAF, Navy and Indian Coast Guard for the last seven decades.

Flight Cadets, who have completed their training at NTS, would be commissioned as Officers in the IAF during the Combined Graduation Parade to be held at Air Force Academy, Dundigal, on June 18, said a press release.