New National Tourism Policy soon, says Kishan Reddy

July 16, 2023 11:50 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region G. Kishan Reddy said the country has conceived an action plan to develop and promote common themes like Buddhism, Ramayana, Himalaya heritage circuits that link and resonate with partner countries.

India has also made a conscious effort to integrate economic, social and environmental sustainability as a core agenda in policies and priorities. Hence, this will be figuring prominently in the new National Tourism Policy to be implemented soon which will immensely benefit international tourism, he said, according to a press release issued by his office.

Addressing the United Nations High Level Political Forum (UN HLPF), the Minister claimed that as one of the “few continuous living civilisations” still prevalent today, India has a lot to offer in line with its philosophy that prioritises sustainability and mutual coexistence with nature.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are advocating ‘Travel for LiFE’ in line with the Lifestyle for Environment movement launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sensitise tourists and make them part of our efforts to take simple actions that can have significant impact on climate action and environment protection,” he explained.

Youth tourism clubs in schools and universities are being established across the country to ensure that the next generation take pride in the rich cultural and geographical diversity of the country. These clubs will also build awareness about sustainable tourism practices in youth.

Mr. Kishan Reddy said the country had hosted G-20 meetings in 55 cities across the country to give policy makers a first hand peek into the beauty and wonder that is India. The ‘Goa Declaration’ endorsed by all G-20 members was centred around - Green tourism, digitalisation, skills for empowering youth for jobs and entrepreneurship, nurturing start-ups, small firms for innovation and dynamism and destination management.

Echoing the Prime Minister’s words, he said the tourism sector should not only be centred on preserving rich heritage but also in creating world class infrastructure for tourism, added the release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.