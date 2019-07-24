‘New municipal Act reflects the feudal mindset of CM’

The Municipal Act introduced by the State Government reflects the feudal mindset of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, District Congress Committee (DCC) president N. Rajender Reddy has said.

The Act has several provisions aimed at suppressing the voice of the Opposition. “How can a Collector cancel the resolutions passed by the elected representatives?. The Governor also refused to approve the Act and that shows the Act is against the spirit of the constitution,” Mr. Reddy pointed out.

The High Court has questioned why the State Government is trying to complete municipal elections in 35 days, and that indicates the government is no in position to conduct the polls in a fair manner, he added.

The leader said the new Municipal Act was a conspiracy by Mr. Rao to check the growth of leaders at the grassroots. The Congress would launch an agitation against the Act if the government fails to withdraw it immediately, he warned.

Referring to party activity, the DCC president said that the Congress, in a bid to strengthen its base, is set to launch a four-day ‘Jenda Panduga’ in all municipalities from July 27. As part of the programme, the Congress workers would hoist the party flag atop their residences besides launching a campaign exposing the failures of TRS government.

Further, the party would try to raise awareness on the injustice meted out to Backward Classes (BCs) with regard to reservations. He demanded that the government announce 33% quota for BCs on the basis of population. “The Congress is committed to give 50% seats to BCs in the municipal elections,” Mr. Reddy said.