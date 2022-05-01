New module introduced in Dharani

Will enable ryots to correct entries, on payment of fee

Will enable ryots to correct entries, on payment of fee

The State government has introduced a new module with 11 options in Dharani portal of agricultural land records to rectify errors that had crept into the system by oversight, which caused distress to farmers as they could not access various services.

However, the farmers will have to shell down ₹1,000 as application money to get the faulty entries corrected.

As a result of clerical errors committed by revenue officials while making entries in Dharani, information related to names, survey numbers, extent of land and other details of a large number of farmers was faulty and there was no way it could be rectified in the absence of options in the system.

As part of introduction of thirty third module in the portal, the government gave access to farmers by way of 11 options to make the necessary changes on payment of ₹1,000 plus ₹100 as service charge for uploading information at Mee Seva centres.

The new options related to making changes in entries of farmers’ passbooks. They included names of land owners, gender, category, Aadhaar number, features of land, categorisation of land, type of land, enjoyment of land, extent, missing survey/division numbers and shifting of data from notional account to land holders’ patta.

The government had committed to extending seven new modules in Dharani portal to make it more farmer-friendly in the last session of Assembly.