New MLA’s remark triggers heated discussion in Assembly

December 21, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A critical comment from a greenhorn MLA of Congress party K. Satyanarayana about AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi kicked off a heated discussion over political alliances, compelling Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to intervene and defend his party MLA.

During the discussion on white paper over Energy, Mr. Owaisi was explaining how the previous BRS government had executed works in his constituency and yet issues like erection of 500 electric poles remained unsolved. Even as he was sharing his observations, Manakondur legislator Kavvampally Satyanarayana rose from his seat and remarked as to why a senior member like Mr. Owaisi could not secure the 500-poles issue resolved despite having a long friendship with the previous government.

Mr. Owaisi, who sat down as the new MLA spoke, rose after the MLA made his submission and said it would be better if “kids do not interfere when elders are talking”. He was apparently referring to the newly elected MLA who interrupted him. “However much they talk, they have to learn...they will learn,” he said. Reading out details of thousands of crores of rupees he had secured for Old City, Mr. Owaisi said the Manakondur MLA would not get that many funds even if he serves for 20 years as MLA. “I will see how much funds you will get in five years,” he said. He wondered if the Congress party was intolerant in seeing seven MLAs getting elected from MIM party. Mr. Owaisi said the MLA should have ‘akhal’ to comment on his efforts to develop the Old City.

As his tirade continued against the Congress party and the new MLA, the Chief Minister intervened taking objection to the MIM floor leader’s repeated criticism of his party’s MLA. “This is not the way...seniority of a member does not accord any extraordinary power and cannot humiliate a new member,” the Chief Minister said. Referring to Mr. Owaisi’s claim that MIM represented Muslims and would fight for minorities’ rights, the Chief Minister sought to know if Hindus did not vote to Mr. Owaisi.

Contending that even Congress party was ready to fight for the rights of minorities, Mr. Reddy said when his party fielded a Muslim and reputed sportsman Mohd. Azharuddin in Jubilee Hills Assembly the MIM ensured his defeat by fielding their candidate from there. He reminded the MIM floor leader that Congress party made him pro-tem speaker keeping his seniority in view.

The Chief Minister noted that Mr. Owaisi was going on praising the “defeated BRS government” instead of raising crucial issues like the previous government’s failure to tackle fire accident at Srisailam power project following a blast that left nine persons dead. The Chief Minister said Mr. Owaisi and TRS legislators should help TSTransco from financial crisis by ensuring power bill dues from Siddipet and Gajwel Assembly constituencies and Hyderabad south district.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka took serious objection when Mr. Owaisi, during subsequent discussion, described the Chief Minister’s remarks as “immature talk”. This was not fair and correct, the Deputy Chief Minister said in a strong voice. The MIM floor leader’s remarks that Mr. Revanth Reddy started his career with Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, went to TDP and came to Congress.

Mr. Reddy reacted saying he too can explain how MIM party supported Nadendla Bhaskara Rao, then allied with Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy and others. Mr. Owaisi said he was ready for the challenge of discussing alliances of political parties. “Owaisi sir, what is this challenge? This is not correct,” Mr. Vikramarka said.