New Mee Seva centres to be maintained by women self-help groups, says Bhatti Vikramarka

Move towards economic empowerment of women, says Deputy Chief Minister

Published - June 30, 2024 09:00 pm IST - KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau

In yet another major step towards economic empowerment of women, the State government has decided to handover the maintenance of the new Mee Seva Centres to be set up in all villages across Telangana to women, said Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

The Congress government demonstrated its commitment to promote economic empowerment of women by implementing a slew of measures like free travel for women in the TSRTC buses and handing over the maintenance of Mahila Shakti Canteens to the women self-help groups, he said.

He was speaking at a meeting held at Marlapadu village in Madhira mandal after laying foundation stones for various development works and distributing cheques to the beneficiaries of the Kalyana Lakshmi scheme on Sunday.

He reiterated that the Congress government is determined to propel the women self-help groups on the path of financial self-reliance as part of its ‘Telangana Mahila Shakti’ initiative.

