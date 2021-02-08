New Medak Collector takes charge

MEDAK

08 February 2021 19:29 IST

Newly appointed Collector A. Harish said that all efforts would be put in place to see that all government schemes reach every beneficiary.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday after taking charge as the Collector, Mr. Harish said that an action plan will be prepared to address the land related issues within in one week. He said that all the land issues will be addressed within one week. All the district officials formally met the Collector and greeted him.

