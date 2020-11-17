New look Khanapuram lake in Khammam ready soon

With elections approaching, civic body has speeded up work

With elections to the Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) due early next year, the civic body has expedited work on developing a mini-tank bund and creating a sprawling green space along the Ooracheruvu tank at Khanapuram in the town.

The term of the TRS-ruled elected body of the KMC is slated to expire in March, 2021.

To develop the Ooracheruvu, hitherto famous for its lotus plants, surrounded by several residential colonies at Khanapuram in the fifth division of the KMC, the civic body has initiated a beautification plan to protect and transform the water body into a recreation spot at an estimated cost of ₹ 1.20 crore sanctioned under “Pattana Pragathi”, an urban development initiative, KMC sources said.

Civil works on the major components of the plan, including the 500 metre walking track, an open gym, a selfie-point and a cafeteria are fast nearing completion, sources added.

Fencing has been laid around the water body as part of measures to protect the lake and proper lighting arrangements have been made to give an aesthetic appeal to the spot.

An impressive welcome arch has already been installed on the newly laid road leading to the water body with recently planted palm saplings dotting either side of the walkway.

Efforts are on to set up floating water fountains and embellish the surroundings of the water body with different species of plants, including the floating varieties such as lotus, an official of the civic body said.

The Khanapuram mini-tank bund will be ready fully in a few weeks, he added, saying the centrally-located spot would serve as a perfect place for workout sessions and a recreational spot on the lines of the existing Lakaram tank bund and mini-tank bund for the denizens of the fast growing town.