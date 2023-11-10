ADVERTISEMENT

New lift inaugurated at Secunderabad (East) metro station

November 10, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A new lift at the Secunderabad (East) metro station, connecting to the Secunderabad railway station, was launched by Hyderabad Metro Rail MD N.V.S. Reddy on Friday. The lift will also connect to the Rathifile bus stand and help passengers with luggage, the elderly and differently abled individuals. L&T Metro Rail MD and CEO K.V.B. Reddy said the new lift was installed as part of an agreement with the TSRTC to help passengers using public transport in Hyderabad, according to a press release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US