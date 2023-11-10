HamberMenu
New lift inaugurated at Secunderabad (East) metro station

November 10, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A new lift at the Secunderabad (East) metro station, connecting to the Secunderabad railway station, was launched by Hyderabad Metro Rail MD N.V.S. Reddy on Friday. The lift will also connect to the Rathifile bus stand and help passengers with luggage, the elderly and differently abled individuals. L&T Metro Rail MD and CEO K.V.B. Reddy said the new lift was installed as part of an agreement with the TSRTC to help passengers using public transport in Hyderabad, according to a press release.

