ADVERTISEMENT

New KGBV building, SCCL’s electricity sub-station inaugurated

Published - July 15, 2024 08:04 pm IST - PEDDAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for IT and Industries D. Sridhar Babu on Monday inaugurated the new building of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) at Pannur village in Peddapalli district on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new building was constructed at an estimated cost of ₹3.5 crore. It houses a science laboratory, dormitories and other facilities.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the State government accorded top priority to improve infrastructure facilities in the State-run educational institutions with a thrust on promoting girl child education.

Earlier, the Minister inaugurated a 33/11KV electricity sub-station at Ratnapuram village in Ramagiri mandal. The new sub-station has been installed by Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) at an estimated expenditure of ₹4.16 crore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Peddapalli MP Gaddam Vamsi Krishna and Collector Koya Sree Harsha among others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US