New KGBV building, SCCL’s electricity sub-station inaugurated

Published - July 15, 2024 08:04 pm IST - PEDDAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for IT and Industries D. Sridhar Babu on Monday inaugurated the new building of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) at Pannur village in Peddapalli district on Monday.

The new building was constructed at an estimated cost of ₹3.5 crore. It houses a science laboratory, dormitories and other facilities.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the State government accorded top priority to improve infrastructure facilities in the State-run educational institutions with a thrust on promoting girl child education.

Earlier, the Minister inaugurated a 33/11KV electricity sub-station at Ratnapuram village in Ramagiri mandal. The new sub-station has been installed by Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) at an estimated expenditure of ₹4.16 crore.

Peddapalli MP Gaddam Vamsi Krishna and Collector Koya Sree Harsha among others were present.

Telangana / Hyderabad / children / education / electricity production and distribution / public works & infrastructure / power (infrastructure) / civic infrastructure

