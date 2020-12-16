Telangana

New Karkhana PS inaugurated

A new building for Karkhana police station was inaugurated by Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Wednesday morning. DGP M Mahendar Reddy said that the Police Commissionerate system has been in place in Hyderabad since the time of the Nizam. “Some police stations are still running in the buildings set up at that time. After formation of Telangana, we are setting up new police station buildings,” he said. The government has allocated budget for new buildings to 19 police stations in the city limits. After Karkhana, the remaining 18 buildings will be completed.

