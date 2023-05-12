New IS Sadan, Saidabad police stations inaugurated  

May 12, 2023 12:16 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - HYDERABAD

Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Director General of Police Anjani Kumar along with Hyderabad city police commissioner C.V. Anand on Thursday inaugurated new buildings for IS Sadan police station and Saidabad police station in the South East Zone.

The IS Sadan police station came up as a G+3 structure and the Saidabad facility has two floors. Both the stations are designed with a reception desk, visitors’ lounge, multiple cabins for officers, CCTV viewing centres, counselling rooms, meeting halls and modern workstations.

Mr. Mahmood Ali speaking to mediapersons said allocation of sufficient budgets for the Home Department helps in maintaining law and order.

“Telangana police force is in the forefront of maintaining peace, and upholding law and order, it became a role model for the country in terms of professional excellence,” he said.

Mr. Anjani Kumar said the per capita income of the State has increased and many top multinational companies are preferring Hyderabad. Commending the city police for handling various events through the year without any mishap, he said officials must be committed to make the city more safer.

Mr. Anand said budgetary allocations for maintenance of police stations, modern vehicles, SHE Teams and building better infrastructure modernised the police force.

Legislators Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala, Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri, Surabhi Vani Devi, Addl. CP (Law & Order) Vikram Singh Mann, Addl. CP (Traffic) G. Sudheer Babu, Jt. CP (CAR) M. Srinivas, and others were present.