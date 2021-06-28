New infections below 1,000 for second consecutive day

HYDERABAD

28 June 2021 21:44 IST

Telangana recorded less than a 1,000 cases for the second consecutive day with 993 people being detected with coronavirus on Monday.

While 748 cases had been detected on Sunday, only 81,405 samples were tested against the usual number of 1.1 lakh to 1.3 lakh tests a day. On Monday, only 1,12,982 samples were tested. Nine more persons succumbed to the virus.

Less than 1,000 cases were detected after 86 days. The last time cases were in three-digit figures was on April 1 this year. The second wave set in the State around mid-March.

Of the 993 cases on Monday, the highest of 124 were detected in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region, 72 in Suryapet, 59 in Mancherial, 58 in Bhadradri Kothagudem, 51 in Mahabubabad and 50 in Khammam.

Only 45 cases were detected in Medchal-Malkajgiri, and 39 in Rangareddy. These two are urban districts, clearly indicating that comparatively higher number of cases are detected in rural districts.

So far, the State has tested over 1.8 crore samples, leading to the detection of 6.21 lakh-plus cases. Of the total cases, 13,869 were active while 6,04,093 have recovered. The death toll has touched 3,644.