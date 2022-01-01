New in-charge GM for SCR

HYDERABAD

01 January 2022 20:13 IST

South Western Railway General Manager Sanjeev Kishore assumed charge as in-charge General Manager of South Central Railway (SCR) on Saturday.

An alumnus of Indian Railway Institute of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering (IRIMEE), Jamalpur, he has worked in various capacities in Indian Railways, having served in North Eastern Railway, Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala, Central Railway, Centre for Railway Information Systems, New Delhi, Railway Board, and Rail Wheel Factory, Yelahanka, Bengaluru, said a press release.

