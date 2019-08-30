New images on tobacco packets from September 1

The image on cigarette and other tobacco packets is set to change from September 1. The current image would be replaced by the image of a man who lost a part of his jaw and other parts owing to Buccal Mucosa cancer.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued an alert about it to tobacco product manufacturers, distributors, retailers and importers.

Besides the new image, the health warning ‘Tobacco causes painful death’ and a number (1800-11-2356) to seek help for quitting tobacco would be displayed in 85% of the display area of all the tobacco products.

The photo of a woman suffering from oral cancer was being displayed on the packets from September 1, 2018, and it was valid for only one year (till August 31, 2019).

Cessation centres

While warnings against smoking or chewing tobacco are displayed on the packets, the Telangana State does not have sufficient tobacco cessation centres at government hospitals or other healthcare facilities. Those who intend to quit tobacco have only two centres to go to in the State. One of it is located at MNJ Institute of Oncology and Regional Cancer Centre, Redhills, and another at Government Dental College, Afzalgunj. Officials said around 18% of the population in Telangana use tobacco in smoke or smokeless form.

Officials from the State Health Department said 14 more centres would be established in the State. Medical officers would be trained in counselling people for the purpose from September 1, they added. It is learnt that oncologists from the MNJ Institute of Oncology would train the medical officers.

“After establishing 14 cessation centres, we will study if any changes are required in counselling people or any other aspect. Thereafter, more centres will be established. Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Yogita Rana has issued guidelines to establish district-level coordination committees for implementing tobacco control programme,” a health official said. The coordination committees have been established in few of the districts. They would have Enforcement Squads, who would check for violation of rules at public places, restaurants, cigarette sale points and other places.