New ICRISAT groundnut varieties to be available from yasangi

HYDERABAD

04 August 2020 18:38 IST

Scientists from ICRISAT urge Agriculture Minister to cultivate seed in Telangana

Two new groundnut varieties with high oleic acid content developed by the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) in association with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) would be made available to the farming community in Telangana from the next yasangi season.

This was stated by Minister for Agriculture Singireddy Niranjan Reddy here on Tuesday after a meeting with a team of scientists from ICRISAT. The Minister stated that the new varieties known as Girnar 4 (ICGV-15083) and Girnar 5 (ICGV-15090) would be most suitable for cultivation in the erstwhile Mahabubnagar, Rangareddy and Nalgonda districts.

Mr. Niranjan Reddy said the new varieties with international standards could withstand moisture stress during the harvesting period and prevent development of aflatoxin within the kernel and seed for production of quality groundnut that could compete with the aflatoxin-free varieties produced in the USA, China, Australia, Argentina and a few other countries.

Stating that the two varieties had proven to be having high content of oleic acid, about 80% against the 40% to 50% in regular varieties, the Minister noted that they would also give 30% higher yield compared to the existing varieties and the crop period would be less than four months — 115 days. The new varieties would also ensure better price to the farmer.

The quality of oil from the two varieties of groundnut would be like that of olive oil as they reduce the bad cholesterol and would maintain good cholesterol reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases among those who consume the oil. The ICRISAT scientists sought the cooperation of the State government for seed production on a large scale and accordingly, breeder seed would be given to farmers for production of certified seed with the help of Telangana State Seed Development Corporation (TSSDC).

The Minister stated that steps would be taken for entering into agreements for buy-back of the quality groundnut produce by well known food products companies such as Mars and Mondelez.

Secretary (Agriculture) B. Janardhan Reddy, Managing Director of TSSDC K. Keshavulu, Asia Research Program Director Pooran M. Gaur, Principal Scientist-Groundnut Breeder Janila Pasupuleti (both from ICRISAT) and Director (Seeds) from Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University T. Pradeep participated in the meeting.