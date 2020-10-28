New house a dream come true for homeless couple

Winners Foundation builds house for an elderly couple

For elderly couple Pyaram Chandraiah and Lakshmi of Chandapur village in Chinnashankarampet mandal, it was a dream come true. They got a new house and even the house warming ceremony was performed on Wednesday, thanks to Winners Foundation, BDL Bhanur employees’ social arm, which got a house constructed for them within 50 days.

On the night of August 16, their old house collapsed due to heavy rains and they were left on the road with whatever they had, literally. Every material in the house got damaged. They had even lost their small jobs well before the incident due to coronavirus. Since then, they started living under a tree.

After knowing about their plight through the media, Arikapudi Raghu, president of Winners Foundation, decided to set up a house for the old couple.

“We started constructing the house on September 11 with the help of Burugupally Chandra Shekhar, Sridevi and some other persons and completed it with about ₹4 lakh. Some NRIs also stepped in to help them. The house was inaugurated by Nanda Marri from Value Momentum,” Mr. Raghu told The Hindu.