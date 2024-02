February 04, 2024 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Amrapali Kata, a 2010-batch IAS officer currently serving as Joint Metropolitan Commissioner of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), has been given the additional charge as Managing Director, Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL). According to an order released on February 2, the officer has also been appointed in-charge project director and special collector (ORR) until further orders, relieving the chief engineer, HMDA, from the said post.